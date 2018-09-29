GYMTRIX SLEEPOVER FUNDRAISER

Who’s ever wanted to spend the night at the gym?? Now’s your chance! Come to our Gymtrix sleepover and help our Gymnastics Team raise funds their upcoming season and travel to Nationals on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 6:30pm till 9am the next morning! Bring your friends and come join us for a fun night with games, food and of course, GYMNASTICS! The cost is $35 for early registration or $40 at the door. (Cash or check only please.) Bring a pillow, sleeping bag and pajamas and wear comfortable play clothes. Dinner and breakfast are included! Gymtrix is located at 2358 Tavern Rd. (Next to Boulder Oaks Elementary School) For more info call 619-659-8772 or email Karen Smith at gymtrix@att.net. Visit our website at www.gymtrixinc.com