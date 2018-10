Halloween at Viejas Outlets, Wednesday, October 31st, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. hosted by Viejas Casino & Resort, 5005 Willows Road. Costumes, candy and all that is dandy! Halloween night is extra special at the Viejas Outlet stores. Wear your best costume and let us fill your bag with tempting treats. At the stroke of 6, sit back and watch Hocus Pocus on the Ice Rink big screen while you feast on your bounty of sweets.