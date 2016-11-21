Harbison Canyon Lions Santa Lions Need You

For the 10th year, The Harbison Canyon Lions are sponsoring our Santa Lions Projects for children in the Greater Alpine Area. Last year, together we assisted 33 families and 73 children with necessities and Christmas Cheer.

Please consider assisting us by adopting a Family, donating a toy or DVDs, game, Legos, arts and crafts supplies or donating cash or gift cards. We are also accepting gently used clothing and household items that will benefit these families. Mary Manning, 619-445-5044 or Harbison Canyon Lions, 726 Post Trail, El Cajon, Ca 92019