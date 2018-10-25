History through Folk Music with Ross Moore on Thursday, October 25th, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., hosted by the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd. The lives and experiences of everyday people have always been captured in folk music. Enjoy a chronological survey of American folk music, with live performances of songs both familiar and little-known, from the Colonial period through the folk music explosion of the 1950s and 60s. Ross Moore is a storyteller, musician and educator originally from Kentucky, he currently lives in Solana Beach.