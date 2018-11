Holiday Open House hosted by Summers Past Farms, 15602 Olde Hwy 80, Flinn Springs. Thursday, November 8th, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Come celebrate the Christmas season at Summers Past Farms.

Start your shopping now the best selection of Holiday decor. Enjoy live music with Jim Earp outside under the Christmas lights. Bring a plate of homemade cookies for the cookie table to make this an old fashioned event. Serving hot Wassail!