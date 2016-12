Holiday Toy Drive

The alpine Fire Fighters in association wit the alpine Fire Protection District, proudly present the 2016 Holiday Toy Drive. Please deliver your unopened, unwrapped toy, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.m to Alpine fire Protection Districe, 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine CA 91901. Deadline to donate is December 20th, at 8 p.m. For more information, please call Jason McBroom at: 619-445-2635