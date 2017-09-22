28th ANNUAL FALL HOME/GARDEN SHOW RETURNS TO DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS SEPTEMBER 22-24, 2017

Del Mar, CA—During its three-day extravaganza this September 22-24, 2017, the

28th-annual Fall Home/Garden Show will feature hundreds of products, remodeling inspiration, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars by professional trade, building and design associations.

Produced by Westward Expos, the indoor-outdoor event and its hundreds of exhibitors will showcase the newest products and hottest trends for both inside and outside the home. It’s truly San Diego’s original Home and Garden Show!

The show features special pricing and big savings on exhibitors’ products and services. And, another big plus: attendees will have the opportunity to shop multiple project bids from exhibitors face-to-face. It’s one-stop planning and decision-making at its best.

In addition to being an extensive home/garden product marketplace, the Fall Home/Garden Show offers several unique features this year.

Garden lovers will enjoy a Entry Garden area with an enticing variety of plants and ideas by members of the Association of Professional Landscape Designers (A.P.L.D.). A.P.L.D. also offers “30 for $30”—30-minute design consultations for only $30 at the show. Bring your photos, plans, and problems for instant help. Last year’s program was a sell-out.

The “Garden Marketplace” will have hundreds of varieties of plants on sale direct from local growers, who are also happy to give planting tips and advice. Local nonprofit plant groups will also be on hand.

“Stars of San Diego” inside the main O’Brien Exhibit Hall features, San Diego Home/Garden Lifestyles magazine’s selection of local artists and artisans. Their high-quality body of work will be on display.

The show runs Friday, Sept. 22, 11am-6pm; Saturday, Sept. 23, 10am-6pm; and Sunday, Sept. 24, 10am-5pm. Admission: $8.00; children under 12 are free. Seniors 55+ only $1 on Friday. Military: active, retired, or veteran have Free Admission with id.

Discount tickets on the website are $6.00.

For more information: 858.350.3738 or visit www.fallhomegardenshow.com/

