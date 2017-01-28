Honorary Mayor Fundraiser

Ronda Mclauchlan for Honorary Alpine Mayor

Gymtrix Fundraiser

Date: January 28, 2017

Time: 6:30 PM till 10:00 PM

Cost: 20.00 per child, no Siblings discount (sorry)

Please drop off your kids and go have a fun night out.

Space is limited to 100 Kids, reserve your spot today

By calling Gym tricks (619) 659-8772

Proceeds from this event go to Alpine Education Foundation’s “Tech4Kids”

“Tech4Kids” pledges to raise $20,000 to support AUSD’s new Technology Strategy of providing ready access to digital resources for our students, enabling them to learn everything, anytime, anyplace and anywhere. This also connects students to the world’s learning resources & will make technology integral to curriculum.

100% of all funds raised will go directly to AUSD for its new Technology Strategy.