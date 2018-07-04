INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

July 4, 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Alpine Ki­wanis Club, the Al­pine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce and the Alpine Com­munity Center are join­ing forces to host the 2nd Annual 4th of July Parade and Family-Friendly Festival on Alpine Boulevard.

9 a.m.: Registered participants check in at the Alpine Women’s Club for staging.

10 a.m.: Parade begins with a flyover of the Buecker Squadron’s decorated refurbished World War II biplanes and the ringing of church bells. The parade will travel about a half mile down Alpine Boulevard and end at Tavern Road.

The Annual 4th of July Festival will begin in the Alpine Com­munity Center Park with live music by the Ideas. There also will be pulled pork and hot dogs by the Knights of Columbus, lots of vendor booths with games and snacks, a bounce house and dunk tank. For more information call: Pene Manale at (619) 659-8727 or (619) 920-6826.