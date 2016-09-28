JULIAN SENIORS ON A SCENIC SEDONA & GRAND CANYON RAILWAY ADVENTURE – SEPTEMBER 28-30

Matt Kraemer, owner and physical therapist at Alpine Physical Therapy, is once again planning his annual trip for local senior citizens. Matt generously donates his time in Alpine and Julian where he holds weekly fitness classes. His upcoming tour is now open to the public to join in the fun. David and Linda Holt will be escorting this exciting tour as well as Matt.

The highlights on Day 1 will be wine tasting and lunch at a winery on the Valley Verde Wine Trail, a guided bus tour of beautiful Red-Rock Country of Sedona with time to browse the unique boutiques and galleries, and a two-night stay at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel in Williams, Arizona, the “Gateway to the Grand Canyon”. This hotel which was designed to resemble a century old train depot and is located just a block from downtown Williams and historic Route 66.

The highlights of Day 2 will be a scenic journey on the Grand Canyon Railway in a historical passenger car en route to the Canyon, lunch at the Bright Angel Lodge, a Registered National Historical Landmark with great views, then a guided bus tour of the South Rim with an interpretive narration about the history of the Canyon, the people, and animals that live there. Of course, stops will be included for you to enjoy the magnificent vistas and wonders of this popular national park.

You’ll start Day 3 with breakfast and then board your bus to the final destination of historic, picturesque Prescott, Arizona. In this mile-high town, nestled in the largest Ponderosa pine forests in the world surrounded by the beautiful Bradshaw Mountains, you’ll have free time on your own to browse in the shops, relax in the tree-lined courthouse square, or just enjoy lunch at your choice of the many restaurants including any in famous Whiskey Row. Then you’ll bid adieu to Arizona with fond memories of the magnificent scenery and good times with new friends as we head to the Phoenix airport for the short flight back to San Diego.

There are only a few spots left, so call Holt Travel today to reserve your spot with just a $100 per person nonrefundable deposit. The tour price is $1,199 per person for double occupancy and includes all transportation including roundtrip airport bus transportation from the Alpine Community Center, round trip airfare, 2 nights’ hotel, six (6) meals, one wine tasting and lunch at the winery, admission to all attractions, all gratuities, and a 24-hour tour director. Call Holt Travel & Tours at 619-445-9193 or email info@HoltTravel.com for more info.