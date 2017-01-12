The Kaiser Mobile Health Vehicle Will Be in Alpine EVERY THURSDAY

Kaiser Mobile Health Vehicle Comes to Serve our Community in Alpine!See us every Thursday at the Alpine Community Center (1830 Alpine Blvd., Alpine) 8am to 5pm. We will be bringing Doctors, Nurses and health equipment to your neighborhood! So weather you are not feeling well, or are due for a preventive care visit, we can be there for you with stare-of-the-art technologies! For more information on the Kaiser mobile vehicle click HERE

For more info on this event please contact Cindi Robertson – Event Coordinator, Alpine Community Center 619.445.7330 ext. 10 or email cindi@alpinecommunitycenter.com