The Kaiser Mobile Health Vehicle Will Be in Alpine EVERY THURSDAY

Kaiser Mobile Health Vehicle Comes to Serve our Community in Alpine! See us every Thursday at the Alpine Community Center (1830 Alpine Blvd., Alpine) 8am to 5pm. We will be bringing Doctors, Nurses and health equipment to your neighborhood! So whether you are not feeling well, or are due for a preventive care visit, we can be there for you with state-of-the-art technologies! For more info the Mobile Heath Unit, and to make an appointment,

please contact Kaiser Permanente at 1800-290-5000, or KP.org.