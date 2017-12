The Kaiser Mobile Health Vehicle Will Be in Alpine EVERY THURSDAY

Kaiser Mobile Health Vehicle Comes to Serve our Community in Alpine! See us every Thursday at the Alpine Community Center (1830 Alpine Blvd., Alpine) 8:30a.m. -12:15p.m. and 1:15 p.m. -4:15p.m

For information: please call Kaiser at 800.290.5000 about the Mobile Heath Unit, and to make an appointment,