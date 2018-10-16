Kiwanis Bowlers Tournament

Kiwanis will host their 5th Bowlers Tournament to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, October 16th, 6-7 p.m., at Viejas Bowl, 5000 Willows Road. The $50 entry fee, includes shoes, 3 games, food and soft drinks. Scratch bowling, 3 game total pinknock down advances the top four Men and the top four Female for a show down. Each winner receives: $500 in PRIZES. (New ball/bag...etc

NEW FOR THIS EVENT:Best male and female bowlers ages 10-49 & Best male and female bowlers ages 50+. For more information: Sean (Viejas Bowl) 619-402-8322 or Alan (Kiwanis of Alpine) 619-504-9355.