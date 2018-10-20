Join Carlette Anderson, Director of the Wildlife Habitat Program at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd. on Saturday, October 20th at 2:00 p.m., to learn how easy it is to certify your garden. If you live in Alpine you already have the necessary elements to certify your garden. On May 1, 1998 Alpine was designated as the Nation’s First Certified Community Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Federation! There are 217 certified gardens in Alpine. In order to keep our designation we are required to continue to encourage Alpine residents to certify their garden. Good news is you only have to certify your garden once. Let’s keep those critters happy!