Let’s Bake a Pie

Learn how easy it is to make your own pies for special occasions or just because you love pie!

Participants will: • solve the mystery of flaky crusts. • sample a delicious homemade apple pie. • make their own apple pie to take home and bake. WARNING: Your family may demand you bake a pie every week! When: 1 PM to 3 PM, Saturday February 10, 2018

Where: Alpine Ranch Chiropractic 450 Summerhill Court, Alpine, CA 91901 Cost: $40 Limited to 8 participants, RSVP: 619-733-5016 or cass.crain.arches@gmail.com Another great hands-on class with Nancy Teas-Crain, RD, East County Chapter Leader, WAPF Sponsored by ARCHES (Alpine Ranch Creative Health & Ecological Solutions)