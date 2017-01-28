At the Library:

This month, don’t miss the Alpine Book Club at 10 AM on Saturday January 21--historical fiction author Roger Conlee will be here to discuss his new book, Deep Water, a Cold War-era thriller based on real events.

We are also happy to present new recurring programs for this year:

For Kids and Teens:

• Kamishibai Story Box Theatre - 1st Tuesdays @ 10:30 am Japanese storytelling with professional actor Walter Ritter.

• Local Heroes Story Time - 3rd Tuesdays @ 10:30 am Community helpers share stories with kids!

• Preschool Play 2nd & 4th Tuesdays @ 10:30 am Learn School Readiness skills through fun and play.

• STEAM Power Hour - every Monday @ 3:30 pm Fun with science experiments, coding and more.

• Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Meeting - 3rd Tuesdays @ 3:30 pm Leadership, Community and Volunteerism

For Adults:

• Acoustic in Alpine concert series - 4th Thursdays @ 6:00 pm Free concerts featuring local San Diego musicians. This month: Lisa Sanders and Brown Sugar on January 26!

• Laughter Yoga - every Wednesday @ 10:00 am

• Discover the healing power of laughter!

The above is just a selection: many more events are listed in the attached calendar.

If you have any questions, comments or other suggestions, please respond by email or call us at (619) 445-4221, and be sure to “Like” the Alpine Library on Facebook for the latest library news and program photos: www.facebook.com/AlpineLibrary.

We’ll see you soon!