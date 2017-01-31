At the Library:

We are also happy to present new recurring programs for this year:

For Kids and Teens:

• Kamishibai Story Box Theatre - 1st Tuesdays @ 10:30 am Japanese storytelling with professional actor Walter Ritter.

• Local Heroes Story Time - 3rd Tuesdays @ 10:30 am Community helpers share stories with kids!

• Preschool Play 2nd & 4th Tuesdays @ 10:30 am Learn School Readiness skills through fun and play.

• STEAM Power Hour - every Monday @ 3:30 pm Fun with science experiments, coding and more.

• Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Meeting - 3rd Tuesdays @ 3:30 pm Leadership, Community and Volunteerism