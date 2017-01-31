Event Date:
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 (All day)
At the Library:
We are also happy to present new recurring programs for this year:
For Kids and Teens:
• Kamishibai Story Box Theatre - 1st Tuesdays @ 10:30 am
Japanese storytelling with professional actor Walter Ritter.
• Local Heroes Story Time - 3rd Tuesdays @ 10:30 am
Community helpers share stories with kids!
• Preschool Play 2nd & 4th Tuesdays @ 10:30 am
Learn School Readiness skills through fun and play.
• STEAM Power Hour - every Monday @ 3:30 pm
Fun with science experiments, coding and more.
• Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Meeting - 3rd Tuesdays @ 3:30 pm
Leadership, Community and Volunteerism