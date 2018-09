Miss Alpine 50th Anniversary, Sunday, October 7th from 1 to 3 p.m. at 2156 Alpine Blvd., hosted by The Social Butterfly News. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Miss Alpine Pageants and all age division title holders. Enjoy a light lunch and video history of this great organization. Bring your crown and sash for a group photo. Come celebrate Service, Scholarship and Sisterhood. Tickets via Eventbrite.