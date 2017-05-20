Mito 5K Tropical Run 2017

Come celebrate our 5 year anniversary of raising funds for children devastated by Mitochondrial Disease on Saturday May 20, 2017. The Run starts at 9 am, Walk starts at 9:15 am at NTC Park, Liverty Stsation, Point Loma. There will be Carnival games and prizes, a beer garden and food trucks, live music performaces, raffles, vendors and more.

Registration for ages 5 - 12 26.50, ages 13 and up $35.00 All registrations include an event reusable bag. To register please visit mitoresearchfund.org