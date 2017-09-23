Mito Awareness Week

September 17th-23rd. Please wear GREEN in support of awareness and finding an effective treatment or cure for all fighting Mitochondrial Disease. Don’t have anything green? Stop by the Alpine Sun where we will be selling Mito Tee’s, tanks, sweatshirts, stickers etc. at a discounted price and accepting donations. ALL proceeds go directly to UCSD’s Mito Research Fund. We will also be giving out green ribbons and Mito brochures. Help spread the word and join the fight! Go to MitoResearchFund.org for more information on the disease and more about what we and you can do to help.