Monthly Luncheon

Alpine Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheon Jan. 16th 11:30am. The Alpine Woman’s Club is open to all East County Women. The club is located in the Historic Alpine Town Hall, 2156 Alpine Blvd. After lunch, Lisa Lingren will educate us on the local issue of human trafficking.

The club’s Mission is to provide opportunities for women to meet and socialize, to maintain the Town Hall and to hold fundraisers for their Scholarship, Preservation and Education Foundation. So far, they have given away $126,000 in scholarships to local, college bound seniors.

They have four major fund raisers each year. Attic Treasurers on February 23rd and 24th, the Victorian Tea in April, CPR Certification Class on June 9th and the Christmas Home Tour in December. If you are interested in learning more about the club then please make a reservation to attend their monthly meeting/luncheon. Please contact Karin Smith karinshouse64@yahoo.com or 619-357-5353. Information about events and programs can also be found on their website at www.alpinewomansclub.org or their Facebook page.