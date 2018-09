Robin Parks will be presenting "Mountain Lions 101" hosted by Mountain Lion Foundation at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd on Thursday, October 18th from 6 to 8 p.m.. Learn about basic mountain lion biology, general safety tips, how to protect pets and livestock, aggressive vs. non-aggressive behavior, and "myths & misinformation" that surround these animals. For more information check out the web site at www.mountainlion.org