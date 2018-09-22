Multi-Family Rummage Sale to benefit GYMTRIX Gymnastics Team

Bethel Assembly Church, 1929 Arnold Way, is hosting a Multi-Family Rummage Sale on Saturday, September 22nd, from 8 am to 12 pm to raise funds for Alpine’s own GYMTRIX Gymnastics team get to Austria. GYMTRIX gymnastics team has been invited to participate in the 2019 World Gymnaestrada in Dornbirn, Austria! All proceeds from the Rummage Sale go towards trip expenses for our athletes. Please help us reach our goal! For more information email jdkelly@cox.net