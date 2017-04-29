Museum Open House April 29 -30

The Alpine Historical Society invites you to visit the John DeWitt Museum for the final weekend of the special exhibition “Those Beautiful Dolls”, showcasing vintage and antique dolls from the San Diego Doll Club. The exhibit is made possible by a generous loan of dolls dating back to the 1800’s.This exhibit must close on Sunday, April 30, so this will be your last chance to see these dolls in Alpine. The open house is from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on April 29 and 30 at the museum’s two historic houses, located at 2116 Tavern Road in Alpine. During your visit you can also learn about the beekeeper, John Harbison in the Beaty house, and explore the Dr. Sophronia Nichols house where you will learn about pioneer families and the schools in early Alpine.