Museum Open House Aug 27 – 28

The final opportunity to see the Civil War Memorabilia exhibit at the Alpine Historical Society’s John DeWitt Museum is August 27 – 28. Mark your calendars now for this summer’s final open house weekend. The exhibit is made possible by a generous loan of artifacts from the Grady Grammer collection, but this exhibit must close on Sunday, August 28. The open house is from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on the last weekend of August at the museum’s historic Adam Beaty House, located at 2116 Tavern Road in Alpine. During your visit you can also learn about the beekeeper, John Harbison, and explore the Dr. Sophronia Nichols house where you will learn about pioneer families and schools in early Alpine.