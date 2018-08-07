Location: Alpine's Sheriff Station located at 2751 Alpine Blvd.

Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for free Night Out Against Crime event on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alpine Sheriff’s Station.

Meet neighbors and the deputies who patrol your area. See the Sheriff K-9 Unit & Sheriff’s Crime Lab, Sheriff’s Search & Rescue, Fire Truck Display, Crime Prevention Booth and Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit. There will be games for children and free food provided by the Kawanis Club. If you can’t make this event the Alpine Sheriff's Department encourages you to leave your porch light on to show solidarity on National Night Out Against Crime. All locations will have a Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Specialist on site so that people who attend will be able to get tips on how to stay safe.