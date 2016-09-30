Event Date:
Friday, September 30, 2016 (All day) - Friday, October 7, 2016 (All day)
Oktoberfest in El Cajon
September 30 – October 2 & October 7 – 9 Ioeb Frudats 4-10 P>M> Saturdays Noon – 10 PM Sundays Noon – 9 pm
Admission Adult $10 Fridays & Saturdays, $% Sundays Active Military and under age 21 admitted FREE! Oom Pah music performed by Germany’s own Guggenbach-Baum!!, Raffle- Grand prize: round-trip flight for 2 to Germany!
Games and Contests for the entire family, huge selection of German food and beers, Kids’ Zone with games and crafts.
German American Societies – Oktoberfestivalelcajon.com 619-442-6637