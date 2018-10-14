OKTOBERFEST! Quest for the Cure

Oktoberfest hosted by Alpine View Lodge, 973 Arnold Way. Join us at the Lodge for our final fundraiser for QUEST FOR THE CURE benefiting the Walk4Alz and Alzheimer's San Diego on Sunday, October 14th, starting at noon. We will be pulling out the stops as we serve up Brats, Burgers and Beer Flights along with German wines. Our final raffle will be rewarding those folks who have bought raffle tickets all year long with trips to Palm Springs, a three night dream vacation destination, theme park tickets, dining gift cards, gift baskets and so much more. We will also have team t-shirts for all members who have raised $100.00 or more for QUEST FOR THE CURE. We hope to see you there.