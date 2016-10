Oktoberfest at St. Adelaide Parish

2016 Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 8, 2016 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1347 Dewey Place, Campo CA,

Please join us for an outdoor Oktoberfest Celebration. There will be dining and dancing, Family Entertainment, Proceeds will also benefit St. Mary Magdalene Missin in Jacumba along with St. Adelaine Catholic Church. For more information please email: stadelaideinformation@gmail.com