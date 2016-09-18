Paint the Town Green

Help us paint the town green, let us drop off a donation can at your business, put up flyers in your business and tell anyone who will listen about Mitochondrial Disease. If you would like to donate supplies (used coffee cans, green ribbons, plastic green tablecloths, green streamers, green plastic sheeting etc.) they can be dropped off at The Alpine Sun or call for pick-up by September 16th. If you’d like to volunteer, have us put green ribbons up at your business or have a donation can dropped off at your location please contact Jennifer Tschida at 619-358-5340 jennifer.a.tschida@gmail.com or Christina Whaley at mitoresearchfund.org or mitoresearchfund@gmail.com