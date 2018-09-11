PATRIOT DAY!!

Patriots Day!!,Tuesday, September 11th, 8:55 am at Boulder Oaks Elementary School, 2320 Tavern Rd. Join Boulder Oaks Elementary in celebrating and recognizing our local heroes in rememberance of September 11, 2001. All parents are welcome! We encourage parents and grandparents that serve or have served as first responders, law enforcement, the military, or fire protection to come to school in uniform to participate and be recognized. Please join our PTA for coffee and sweets afterwards!