Pine Valley Holiday Home Tour!

It is time for our 6th annual Holiday Home Tour!! Where did the year go? Want to get in the spirit for the holidays ahead then we have just the thing. The home tour is Saturday, Dec. 2nd from 10 am to 4 pm and sign in and maps will be at the Pine Valley Library. This is one of our most popular and successful fund raisers for our library and we really appreciate your support.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour. To prepay for your ticket just make a check out to Friends of PV Library and mail to me at P O Box 1447 Pine Valley, 91962. We have some pretty cool raffle prizes including Disneyland tickets. Hope to see you all again this year and should you have any questions please don’t hesitate to call me at 619-473-0006 or e-mail to kathy@bobcarr.com. Come on up and play in the mountains.