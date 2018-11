Plant and Pottery Garden Fair on Saturday, November 17th, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. hosted by San Diego Cactus & Succulent Society, 1730 Huey Lane. Vendors will be ready to wow you with beautiful succulents often unseen in nurseries, as well as handmade pottery to plant them in! Just in time for fabulous, one of a kind Holiday gifts! Light refreshments will be served.