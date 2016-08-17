Primary Residential Mortgage to host Chamber mixer

Celebrate 12 years of great business on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. in Alpine!

Chris Wiley of Primary Residential Mortgage is hosting the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce Monthly Mixer, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at the business at 2124 Arnold Way in Alpine.

The free anniversary celebration is open to the public. Wiley encouraged people to come enjoy refreshments, great conversation and a ribbon cutting.

“It’s been fun,” he said about doing business in Alpine. “We look forward to another 12 years. The Chamber has been with us since the beginning. We’ve been together since the first step.”

To make your reservation, e-mail kimberlyb@alpinechamber.sdcoxmail.com.