Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe Day Coming To Alpine

More than 1,500 volunteers will take to the streets of San Diego County to raise money in the ninth annual Red Shoe Day fundraiser benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

Locally, the Kiwanis Club of Alpine and the Granite Hills high school Key Club will be out on street corners between 6:30am and 9:30am. The club members will be wearing brightly colored t-shirts holding the iconic Ronald McDonald "big red shoes" to collect donations to help support San Diego's Ronald McDonald House. Donations can also be made at McDonald's restaurants and other local businesses that will have canisters for receiving donations.

San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House provides a range of services, including lodging, meals, and emotional support, to families who have critically ill or injured children being treated at San Diego-area hospitals. The House was specifically designed to provide a home away from home for families with hospitalized children – including 47 bedrooms, hot meals and a children’s play area for siblings – so families can focus their attention on supporting their sick or injured child instead of worrying about day-to-day needs. The Family Care Center allows all hospital families, not just overnight guests, free access to the House’s resources, including meals, nap rooms, showers, kitchen equipment, computer room, gym, laundry facilities and more.

Watch for volunteers on major intersections around Alpine on Thursday June 21st between 6:30am and 9:30am and help support Ronald McDonald House San Diego.