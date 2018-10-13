Saint Elizabeth’s 23rd Annual Oktoberfest in Julian

Head for the Hills to Celebrate Oktoberfest!!

If you’ve got an appetite for good fun and good food and you won’t want to miss Saint Elizabeth’s 23rd Annual Oktoberfest in the parking lot at 2033 Main Street in Julian on Saturday October 13th and Sunday October 14th from 11 am to 4 pm. With autumn in the air it is a great time to enjoy a scenic drive out to the backcountry. This long running celebration of fall will amuse the whole family. On the stage is traditional folk and popular music by the Gordon Kohl band. The menu will feature bratwurst and hot dogs on the grill along with sauerkraut, house made potato salad, beans, Julian strudel and other deserts, soft drinks and beer on tap for a modest fee. A much anticipated community event, Oktoberfest is a wonderful venue for a relaxing afternoon of entertainment and people watching. Drawings for great prizes including four overnight cabin rental with a boat at Lake Cuyamaca, dinners at fine restaurants, local wine, and much more. Admission is free. Proceeds from the food and drink sales benefit the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Julian. For more information call the church office at 760.765.0613