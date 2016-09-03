Sept. 3 is Free Fishing Day in California

Don’t miss the last chance to fish for free this year! Free Fishing Day in California is being offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Saturday, Sept. 3, during Labor Day weekend.

“One of the greatest things about Free Fishing Day is that it provides an opportunity to open a door for someone who’s never tried it,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “If you’re already an experienced angler, bring a friend or family member out with you and show them the excitement of landing a fish.It’s a great way to make memories.”

A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $47.01, but CDFW offers two Free Fishing Days each year - usually around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend - when it’s legal to fish without one. If you would like to fish the rest of the year, go to CDFW’s website for information about purchasing a license.

All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect on Free Fishing Day. Every angler must also have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for abalone, steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.

Before you head out to your favorite lake or stream, please review the fishing rules and regulations at www.wildlife.ca.gov/regulations.