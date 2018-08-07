Soroptimist International of Alpine Ice Cream Social

Location: The Alpine Library located at 1257 Alpine Blvd.

The Soroptimist Club of Alpine is looking for new members to join. Attend the ice cream social to enjoy some ice cream, good company, and learn about the Alpine Soroptimists. Everyone who attends will be entered into a raffle.

The Soroptimist Club of Alpine services the community through: Live Your Dream (scholarship for women), Dream It, Be It (Monthly mentoring / career support at Mountain Empire), Alpine Speech Contest (JMMS), and Anti-Sex Trafficking activities.

If you have any questions, please email sialpine@soroptimist.net