The Sound of Music at Steel Canyon

Spring Valley, CA - The Steele Canyon High School Drama Department and Instrumental Music Department present their annual Spring Musical production, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved classic, “The Sound of Music”. The production includes nearly 100 students in the cast, crew and orchestra. According to Drama Director, Nicole LaBella and Music Director, Heather Luck, Steele Canyon High School musicals are unique as they are the only school in the area to perform with live musical accompaniment.

Show dates are March 14, 15, 16, 17 at 7 PM with a special “Sing-A-Long” performance including tea & treats on March 18th at 2 PM. All performances are in the Steele Canyon High School Theatre, 12440 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91978. Tickets are $10 each and the “Sing-A-Long” with tea & treats is $15 per person. Tickets for all performances may be purchased online beginning Friday, Feb. 23 by visiting www.schscougars.org, or at the box office on the evening of performances.

Set in pre-World War II Austria, a postulant (Mary Rose Vadeboncouer/Morgan Ingraham) proves too high-spirited for life at the abbey and is dispatched by Mother Abbess (Leanna Neely) to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain (Jackson Shaffer). Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit captures the heart of the stern captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon, they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain’s immediate service in their navy. The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre. “Climb Every Mountain…till you find your dream”.

