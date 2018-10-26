Spooky Campover, hosted by Lions Tigers & Bears, 24402 Martin Way, Alpine on Friday, October 26th 3:00 p.m. to Saturday, October 27th 19:00 a.m. There will be S'mores by the campfire, pumpkin carving, costumes, and lots and lots of fun! Make your reservations now to come out to the sanctuary for a wild and ghoulish night under the stars with the rescued animals of Lions Tigers & Bears.

For questions contact LTB @ 619-659-8078 option 4 or online at www.lionstigersandbears.org

This is always a sold out event so you must RSVP and buy your tickets in advance!