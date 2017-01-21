Support Alpine Youth Center

One of the best ways you can help our Beloved Alpine is by supporting our very own Alpine Youth Center. Located in the heart of Alpine at: 2153 Arnold Way. The Alpine Youth Center is a safe place for the youth ages 11-18 (5th-12th grade) to spend time with each other, adult role models, and enjoy building community with one another. There will be a table in front of the Barons, Saturday the 21st from 2-5p.m. collecting donations. So please come out and help support Alpines Youth. Any questions on how you can help please call, Clayton Mauldin (619) 971-2799