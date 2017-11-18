Sycuan Casino’s 34th Anniversary Celebration

What: Join us for Sycuan Casino’s 34th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, November 18. During the celebration, there will be drawings every hour from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a guaranteed $34,000 cash winner. In addition to the cash prizes, guests can enjoy live entertainment, food and free gift giveaways.

Leading up to the anniversary celebration, from Sunday, October 15 through Friday, November 17, Sycuan is giving away $10,000 cash to one winner each night for 34 days.

Event Timeline:

• 5:15 p.m. Bird Singers and Dancers in Bingo

• 6:00 p.m. Cake Cutting in Bingo

• 6:15 p.m. Bird Singers and Dancers in Main Lobby

• 7:00 p.m. Cake Cutting in Main Lobby (giant cake)

• 7:00 p.m. Management Team Photo

• 7:05 p.m. Band Starts

• 9:00 p.m. Grand Finale Drawing for 34,000 Cash Winner

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Where: Sycuan Casino

5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA 92019

Who Should Attend: Open to the public (18+)

Contact: Stephanie Lacsa

slacsa@sycuan.com

619-445-6002 x 1130