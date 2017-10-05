Taste of Old Town October 5 Event

Old Town, San Diego --- August 29, 2017 --- Tickets are now available online at :

www.TasteOfOldTown.com for Taste of Old Town.

The popular annual event will take place on October 5, 2017 from 5-9 PM to support the efforts of the Old Town San Diego Chamber of Commerce to promote Old Town and keep free parking to the public.

Taste of Old Town will include tastings of the area’s best Mexican food and spirits at several restaurants in the heart of Old Town, along with music and entertainment.

Each ticket entitles ticket holders to a tequila sampling and a specialty tequila cocktail as well featured food tastes at each participating restaurant. Food only tickets can also be purchased.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event on a first come, first served basis starting at 3 PM on October 5 at the will call table next to the Old Town Trolley on Twiggs and San Diego Avenue in Old Town. Each participating restaurant is within walking distance.