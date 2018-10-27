Tea time at the Cobblestone Cottage Tea Shoppe

Tea Time! Cobblestone Cottage Tea Shoppe, 1945 Alpine Blvd., Invites you to join them as they celebrate 20 years (and our first year of ownership!) of enjoying Tea Time in Alpine. Mark your calendar - Saturday, October 27th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.! It is sure to be a special event! This is a reservation only event, so you'll want to book your table as soon as possible! We will be featuring our delicious tea time treats, our favorite teas, and more! Call us today to reserve! (619) 445-6064.