Town Hall Meeting: Re-Planting Alpine Boulevard at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd. Two town hall meetings are scheduled for October 10th from 12:30 to 1:30pm and from 6-7pm so everyone has a chance to attend. BCLT and the Chamber of Commerce are leading an effort to re-plant Alpine Boulevard with native plants! Business owners interested in signing up for this program and volunteers wanting to participate in re-landscaping our main street are encouraged to attend.