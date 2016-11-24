Event Date:
Thursday, November 24, 2016 (All day) - Friday, December 30, 2016 (All day)
Tutoring
DO YOU WANT TO KNOW HOW TO ENHANCE YOUR WRITING SKILLS, and learn better ways to wow your teachers, or other people with words of wonder? If so, I ask for your support as a tutor. Together, we can make your future in writing better and navigate through the crazy world of writing. Let us come together and create a better future for your writing! I’m Jordan. I have a B.A. in English from SDSU! Hit me up! (619) 445-8644.