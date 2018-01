Upcoming Events & Volunteer Opportunities

Hosted by: Back Country Land Trust

Saturday, February 3rd – Trail Maintenance & Repairs at Wright’s Field

9am-12pm Meet at trailhead behind Joan MacQueen Middle School

Saturday, March 3rd – Trail Maintenance & Repairs at Wright’s Field

9am-12pm Meet at trailhead behind Joan MacQueen Middle School

Please contact us by phone or email with questions or to RSVP for any of these events.