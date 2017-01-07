Vacancy

The Campo Lake Morena Community Planning Group is seeking applications to fill a vacant seat on the group.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and must reside and be registered to vote in the Campo Lake Morena planning area.

Interested parties can contact Chairman Billie Jo Jannen at (619) 415-6298 for more information and an application. Applications will be reviewed and an applicant chosen at the group’s next meeting.