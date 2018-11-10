Veterans Day Celebration & Dedication Ceremony hosted by the Kiwanis Club at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd. on Saturday, November 10th, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Please join us for a special Veteran Day Celebration and Dedication Ceremony honoring the new heroes we are adding to our Wall of Honor. We are planning a musical tribute along with some special speakers. Help us spread the word by downloading a flyer and sharing it with your friends and favorite businesses.